

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Police in Woodstock, N.B., are asking for your help to locate a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

Dylan Turner — who also goes by Dylan Dixon — is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and probation violation.

Police say the warrant was issued on Friday and officers have been unable to locate him to this point.

The 25-year-old is described as Caucasian, about 6'3" tall and 264 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force or Crime Stoppers.