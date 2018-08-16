

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON, N.B. - 10 men are facing charges after attempting to buy services from sex trade workers in Moncton on Wednesday night.

The Codiac Regional RCMP say the men were arrested as part of their efforts to curb prostitution in the areas of Dufferin Street, St. George Srreet and Park Street.

"We regularly conduct operations targeting individuals attempting to buy services from sex trade workers," says Cpl. Jacques Cloutier of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

The men arrested range in age from 24 to 67 years old and are from Moncton, Cap-Pelé, Petitcodiac, Irishtown and Sussex.

The men were released with a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Nov. 15.

Police are asking the public to contact RCMP if they see vehicles stopped along the street attempting to buy these types of services.