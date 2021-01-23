FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Edmundston region is set to enter a 14-day lockdown at midnight.

Health officials in the province say the strict health order is needed to curb a steady rise in daily infections that they fear is about to get out of control.

New Brunswick reported 30 new COVID-19 infections Friday -- 19 of which were identified in the Edmundston area, which authorities said had a total of 129 active reported infections.

Starting at midnight, non-essential travel is prohibited in and out of the area, which borders northern Maine and Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region.

The health order forces the closure of all non-essential businesses as well as schools and public spaces, including outdoor ice rinks and ski hills. All indoor and outdoor gatherings among people of different households are prohibited.

The province says the situation in the region will be evaluated every seven days and that the provincial cabinet may extend the lockdown if required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.