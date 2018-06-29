

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a 114-year-old church in Northeast New Brunswick.

On June 27, Caraquet RCMP arrested the 14-year-old boy from Évangeline, N.B. in relation to a series of fires set at Saint-Paul Roman Catholic Church in Bas-Caraquet.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on June 24, Caraquet RCMP responded to a fire at the church located on Saint-Paul St. A second fire at the church occurred in the early morning hours of June 25.

The boy was released on a promise to appear in Caraquet Youth Court on August 28, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., and could face possible charges related to the fire.

The RCMP investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office.