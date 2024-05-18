17-year-old charged in connection with series of break and enters, mischief: N.B. RCMP

A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection to a series of break and enters in Oromocto, N.B., on Thursday.

In a Saturday news release, RCMP say they received multiple reports of break and enters during overnight hours at several businesses. Officers began an investigation and were able to get a photo of the suspect involved.

Later in the day, the RCMP received a report of an arson within the community. Police say a witness gave them a description of the suspect, which matched the one from the series of break and enters.

Police later located and arrested a 17-year-old youth in connection with the investigation. He appeared in provincial court in Fredericton on Saturday and was charged with:

break and enter (three counts)

mischief under $5,000 (two counts)

possession of break in equipment

attempted theft of a vehicle

The 17-year-old was remanded into custody and is set to return to court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

