ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 17-year-old charged in connection with series of break and enters, mischief: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection to a series of break and enters in Oromocto, N.B., on Thursday.

    In a Saturday news release, RCMP say they received multiple reports of break and enters during overnight hours at several businesses. Officers began an investigation and were able to get a photo of the suspect involved.

    Later in the day, the RCMP received a report of an arson within the community. Police say a witness gave them a description of the suspect, which matched the one from the series of break and enters.

    Police later located and arrested a 17-year-old youth in connection with the investigation. He appeared in provincial court in Fredericton on Saturday and was charged with:

    •  break and enter (three counts)
    •  mischief under $5,000 (two counts)
    •  possession of break in equipment
    •  attempted theft of a vehicle

    The 17-year-old was remanded into custody and is set to return to court on Tuesday.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News