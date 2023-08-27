17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: N.S. RCMP

The Lunenburg District RCMP says they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.

In a news release from Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in New Ross at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Police say a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

One of the vehicles part of the fatal collision in New Ross, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) The lone passenger of the Civic, a 17-year-old youth from Chester Grant was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

The driver of the Civic, a 20-year-old man from New Ross, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old man, and the three passengers, a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours following the collision, but has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

