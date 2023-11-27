2 people from Africa charged following N.B. RCMP online exploitation investigation

Two people from Cote D'Ivoire, Africa, are facing charges following an investigation into online exploitation in New Brunswick.

The Codiac Regional RCMP executed search warrants at two locations in Moncton and Dieppe on March 2 following a tip from the Roussillon Intermunicipal Board of Police in Quebec.

Police said they seized a number of electronic devices during the searches and arrested three people from Cote D'Ivoire.

They were later released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Jean Michel Axel Gouin and Ketiboua Kesse appeared in Moncton provincial court on Aug. 31. They were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime and were released on strict conditions.

Police say Gouin and Kesse received large sums of money from multiple victims between April 2022 and March 2023 through online extortion, scams, and threats.

Police say the victims were asked to send money via e-transfer to two email addresses: axelgouin12@gmail.com and axoubisou225@gmail.com.

Gouin and Kesse returned to Moncton provincial court last Wednesday, and their hearing was adjourned until Jan. 3, 2024.

Police say all of the victims are from Quebec, though they are still working to determine if there are other victims.

Anyone with information about this case, or a similar one, is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

