HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a serious single-vehicle collision in Glenville, N.S., early on Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., RCMP, Emergency Health Services and Inverness Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a collision on Highway 19 in Glenville. Upon arrival, first responders located a small SUV off the roadway over an embankment. Police say they found the vehicle resting upright, but say it appeared to have rolled over.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Port Hood, N.S., was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.