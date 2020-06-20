HALIFAX -- A man has been charged after a teenage girl was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Friday night in Brookfield, Nova Scotia.

At around 7:40 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 289. Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound when the car, which was travelling westbound, veered across the yellow line – colliding with the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 17-year-old female, was taken to hospital via LifeFlight with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the car driver, a 24-year-old man from Brookfield, for dangerous operation causing bodily harm. The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on September 9.

Highway 287 was closed for several hours while police and a collision analyst remained on scene. The highway has since reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.