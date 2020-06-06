HALIFAX -- A man from Chester, N.S., is facing numerous firearms charges after police discovered a gun in his possession late last month.

On May 25, RCMP responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of Chester Grant. Upon arrival, police say a description and licence plate number of a suspect’s vehicle was provided.

Police patrolled the area and performed queries on the licence plate, leading them to the home of the vehicle’s owner in Chester Basin, where they continued their investigation. While speaking to the vehicle’s owner, 24-year-old Troy Curtis Comeau-Martell, police say they noticed an open gun case with a gun inside.

Police arrested Comeau-Martell and began a search, in which they discovered illegal prescription drugs and ammunition.

Police took Comeau-Martell to their detachment. Upon performing further queries, police say they found he was in breach of a number of court-ordered conditions.

Comeau-Martell was charged and held in custody until a court appearance on May 29 were police say he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Possession of a Weapon for A Dangerous Purpose,

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized,

Careless Use of a Firearm,

Breach of Conditions,

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited

Meanwhile, police say the matter will be back in court on Tuesday in Truro Provincial Court.