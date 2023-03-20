3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody

Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Charles P. Allen High School around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say officers found three people who had been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

Police say a youth who is a student at the school was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

SCHOOL CLOSED FOR THE DAY

Charles P. Allen High School was placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded to the scene Monday morning.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students are being dismissed early and the school will remain closed for the day.

Charles P. Allen High is closing for the day. Families have been notified.



Students will be dismissed shortly. Buses are on their way to the school now. We will provide another update before end of day.



All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 20, 2023

Police say they have searched the building and are working with school officials to safely release students and staff from the property.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for most of the day as they continue their investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but they are asking people to avoid the area.