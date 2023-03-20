3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police responded to Charles P. Allen High School around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Police say officers found three people who had been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.
Police say a youth who is a student at the school was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
SCHOOL CLOSED FOR THE DAY
Charles P. Allen High School was placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded to the scene Monday morning.
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students are being dismissed early and the school will remain closed for the day.
Police say they have searched the building and are working with school officials to safely release students and staff from the property.
Officers are expected to remain on scene for most of the day as they continue their investigation.
Police say there is no threat to public safety, but they are asking people to avoid the area.
Correction
This is a corrected article. CTV News initially reported that four people had been stabbed, based off the information provided by police. However, police later issued a correction, stating that three people had been stabbed, not four. The article has been updated to reflect the latest information provided by police.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is forcing MPs to debate and then vote on a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in January
Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.
Donald Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | 6 still missing after Old Montreal fire; Mayor to address media
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
opinion | Biden's Canada visit is long overdue, expert says
Questions abound as to why U.S. President Biden is only now making the visit to Canada, more than two years into his presidency.
Ontario court permits Nordstrom Canada to liquidate closing stores
Bargain hunters are one step closer to seeing sales at Nordstrom's closing Canadian locations. At a hearing at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Monday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch permission to start liquidating its merchandise.
Canada's among central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'scumbags' guilty of withholding passports to face steeper fines, ministry says
Ontario employers who withhold foreign workers’ passports or work permits could face steeper penalties under new labour laws, with maximum fines setting them back up to $200,000.
-
Lotto Max winner days away from losing out on $373,000 prize
Someone in Ontario who won a huge Lotto Max prize – and probably doesn't know it – is just days away from losing the money.
-
Liquidation sale at Nordstrom's Ontario stores could begin as soon as tomorrow
A liquidation sale at six Nordstrom locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) could begin as soon as tomorrow.
Calgary
-
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
-
Autopsies on fallen EPS constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Bergesen scores U Sport golden goal for Cinderella Cougars, tip Concordia 4-3 in OT
The Mount Royal Cougars, dubbed the Cinderella team of the U Sports 2023 women's hockey championship, are the new golden gals.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | 6 still missing after Old Montreal fire; Mayor to address media
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
78-year-old man dies in Verdun fire
A 78-year-old man died Monday following a residential fire in Verdun.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies on fallen EPS constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Whyte Avenue
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue.
-
EMS treat 1 at scene of west Edmonton fire
One person was treated by emergency responders after a fire early Monday morning at a west Edmonton home.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Serious single-vehicle crash closes MR80 in Val Caron
A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.
-
Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
London
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Construction of Wellington Gateway project underway
Lane restrictions are now in place on Wellington Street as construction gets underway on Phase 1 of the Wellington Gateway and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements project.
-
Sunday evening fire in London
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London.
-
Welcoming spring in the London region
The first day of spring in the London region will be a beautiful one. The daytime high is forecast to be 6 C, slightly warmer than the average high for this time of year.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police attacked by 2 people when responding to disturbance
Officers with the Brandon Police Service were attacked by two individuals when responding to a disturbance in Brandon last week.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
Ottawa
-
Ontario court permits Nordstrom Canada to liquidate closing stores
Bargain hunters are one step closer to seeing sales at Nordstrom's closing Canadian locations. At a hearing at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Monday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch permission to start liquidating its merchandise.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
-
Ontario 'scumbags' guilty of withholding passports to face steeper fines, ministry says
Ontario employers who withhold foreign workers’ passports or work permits could face steeper penalties under new labour laws, with maximum fines setting them back up to $200,000.
Saskatoon
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
-
Bedard fever hits Saskatoon
After weeks of anticipation, the day Saskatoon Blades fans have been waiting for finally came.
-
Two vehicles totaled in Prince Albert police cruiser collision
A Prince Albert police officer totaled their cruiser on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle on 2nd Avenue West.
Vancouver
-
Fraser Valley commuters left in lurch as transit workers strike
People who rely on transit to get around parts of the Fraser Valley are scrambling to find alternatives as workers with BC Transit walk the picket line.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed at Halifax-area high school; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say three people have been stabbed and a student is in custody following a weapons complaint at a high school in Bedford, N.S.
-
Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
Regina
-
Bedard becomes first Regina Pats player to hit 70 goals in a season since Dale Derkatch
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard reached the 70 goal mark on the season in Regina’s 4-2 win over the Blades in Saskatoon on Sunday.
-
Experience Regina apologizes following criticism over 'offensive' slogans
Some residents of Saskatchewan's capital city have been vocal with their disapproval of Tourism Regina's latest rebrand, prompting an apology from the organization.
-
1 in 5 Saskatchewan residents struggling to keep up with mortgage payments: Expert
Current homeowners in the province have been struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, according to a mortgage expert.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill RCMP violated suspect's Charter rights during detention, judge rules
Mounties in Port McNeill violated a suspect's Charter rights by failing to allow him to contact a lawyer promptly after his 2019 drug trafficking arrest, a judge has ruled.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Nanaimo shooting
One man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in downtown Nanaimo this weekend, according to authorities.
-
FortisBC bills set to drop starting April 1
B.C. natural gas users will soon see their bills decrease.