35 years later, police continue investigating murder of man in Dartmouth

23-year-old Derek Alan Lowe was found dead on Jan. 28, 1988. Police continue to search for his killer. (Credit: RCMP) 23-year-old Derek Alan Lowe was found dead on Jan. 28, 1988. Police continue to search for his killer. (Credit: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island