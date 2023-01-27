35 years later, police continue investigating murder of man in Dartmouth

Saturday marks the 35th anniversary of an unsolved murder in Dartmouth, N.S.

The investigation into 23-year-old Derek Alan Lowe’s murder continues and investigators are asking the public for information to help solve the case.

Police were called to the Maybank Sport Field in Dartmouth the morning of Jan. 28, 1988, after a caller found an unresponsive man while walking on a nearby pathway.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Lowe.

Through the course of their investigation, police learned Lowe was last seen at a bar in the north end of Dartmouth the night of Jan. 27, 1988.

“Investigators believe there are people with information in relation to Derek’s murder who have not come forward to police,” the RCMP said in a Friday press release. “We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

Anyone with information about Lowe’s murder is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.

“It is never too late to do the right thing and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” the release added.

Lowe’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. The program offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for eligible major unsolved crimes.

The rewards program is not confidential. Callers must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. Calls are also recorded. The program can be accessed by calling 1-888-710-9090.