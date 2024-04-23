ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 71-year-old Cumberland County man dies after vehicle leaves road: N.S. police

    Share

    Police say a 71-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road in Mapleton, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

    Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 2 around 1:50 p.m.

    Police say a beige Toyota Tacoma left the highway, hit a power pole and ended up overturned in a ditch.

    The driver, a man from nearby Southampton, died at the scene.

    Police say the crash is under investigation with help from a collision reconstructionist and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News