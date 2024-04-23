71-year-old Cumberland County man dies after vehicle leaves road: N.S. police

Police say a 71-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road in Mapleton, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 2 around 1:50 p.m.

Police say a beige Toyota Tacoma left the highway, hit a power pole and ended up overturned in a ditch.

The driver, a man from nearby Southampton, died at the scene.

Police say the crash is under investigation with help from a collision reconstructionist and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

