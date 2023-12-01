75-year-old N.B. man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

New Brunswick RCMP says a 75-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., has been sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

On Nov. 24, Terrance Steeves received a three-year prison sentence , according to a news release from the RCMP. He was also ordered to register with the National Sex Offender Registry and to provide a DNA sample.

On June 22, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Riverview as part of an ongoing investigation that began in March of that year.

Police say then 73-year-old Steeves was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized.

On April 7, 2022, Steeves was charged in Moncton provincial court with possession of child pornography, and making available child pornography. He pled guilty to both charges on Aug. 21.

