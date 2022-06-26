Abortion rights: Some Maritimers react to overturning of Roe vs. Wade

It's a United States Supreme Court decision that has created headlines and shockwaves around the world, and here in the Maritimes.

Bri Berardinelli is with the group Pro-Choice Cape Breton.

She was among the many who were outraged when the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling, recognizing a woman's right to an abortion, was overturned by the U.S.’s top court on Friday.

"As womb-bearing people, we have that right to have that choice with our bodies," Berardinelli said. "And I find it's just so unfair that it's always these older, rich white men that are making the decisions of what we can do with our bodies when they have no idea what it's even like."

Martha Paynter is a registered nurse who works in abortion. She also helped organize a rally in Halifax on Saturday that protested the decision south of the border.

She says there could be ripple effects here in this country that ought to be prepared for.

"We need to enthusiastically advance our access to abortion and general reproductive health care services," Paynter said. "There very well may be increased demand, we don't really know yet, from U.S. patients."

With abortion and women’s rights issues top of mind these days, Paynter says there's another change here in Canada she'd like to see.

"We have public funding for abortion care, we don't have public funding for contraception," Paynter said. "And that's ridiculous. If we have so-called feminist politicians saying they will stand up for us, we need that. It's a big ticket item, and we want it first."

With the Supreme Court ruling already made in the United States, advocates here say their focus is on making their voices heard.

"If the U.S. sees that there's enough allies even around the world, maybe they'd reconsider the decision that they've made," Berardinelli said. "Because they're already preparing for riots to start breaking out."

However, there are some who see the issue differently, including some Republicans and religious Conservatives.

Back in Cape Breton, Berardinelli said she isn’t aware of any rallies or protests planned in the Sydney area as of yet.