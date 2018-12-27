

CTV Atlantic





ST. STEPHEN, N.B. - The New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 55-year-old man with killing a 52-year-old St. Stephen woman and breaching an undertaking to stay away from her home.

Irving John Hastey of Little Ridge, N.B., appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Thursday and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Ann Tracey.

Police say they responded to a home on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen on Monday following a report of a dispute.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of a 52-year-old woman along with a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., who was unresponsive.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was released from hospital on Wednesday and arrested.

Court documents show that Hastey was also charged with a breach of an undertaking that required him to have "no contact, directly or indirectly with Crystal Tracey by any means" except for "the sole purpose of dealing with children and family matters."

Hastey has been remanded into custody and will return to Saint John Provincial Court on January 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press