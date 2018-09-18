

CTV Atlantic





Advance polls in New Brunswick have produced a much larger turnout than in 2014 and there are varying opinions about what that might mean for the general election on Monday.

Election advertisements are everywhere.

You've likely noticed them on the Tim Horton's TVs getting your morning coffee, or at the library, and all over social media.

Elections NB is trying to ensure everyone knows there's an election going on, and it appears to be working.

Advanced polls were open for two days, and more than 87,000 people cast their ballot compared to 67,317 four years ago.

“In the 2014 election for youth between 18 and 24, only 14 per cent of eligible electors showed up to vote,” said Kimberly Poffenroth, New Brunswick’s chief electoral officer.“We're just trying to make it as easy and accessible for them to get out and vote.”

There are more campus voting stations, too, giving students the opportunity to vote in either their campus or hometown riding.

Political scientist J.P. Lewis says the higher turnout could mean there is better advertising on behalf of Elections NB, and that parties themselves are encouraging people to get out and vote.

“Normally we associate higher turnout with a desire for change,” said Lewis. “The polls haven't necessarily shown that and also it's been somewhat of a sleepy campaign.”

Elections NB says they see it as voter convenience, for the people who already know who's got their vote.

But in the meantime, parties are still all over the province this week pitching the last of their promises.

The Liberals were at the Oromocto Public Library promising more money to improve literary in the province.

The Progressive Conservatives were three minutes away promising to eliminate the front licence plate on vehicles, charge HST on the actual purchase price of a vehicle instead of the blue book value, and allow vehicle registrations to last for two years.

Something that sounded like a People's Alliance promise.

“Good policies are good policies,” said Tory leader Blaine Higgs. “We've had these on the docket now for a long time. So I would guess one would say ‘why would you take a chance on the People's Alliance?’ which can effectively (cause) another four years of Brian Gallant by splitting the vote.”

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin was campaigning in his own riding today -- a riding he lost by 26 votes four years ago.

The Greens were on the Universite de Moncton campus before launching their plan for rural New Brunswick, which includes a local food strategy to increase production here at home, and reduce imports.

And the only female party leader, Jennifer McKenzie, promised to continue working for women's equality well after the election

wraps up, a wrap that's only six days away.

Whatever the reason for a strong voter turnout in the advanced polls, Elections NB is hoping that continues on Monday so that it the province can improve on 2014's voter turnout.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.