MONCTON -- At a press conference on Monday, the federal government announced it will be making affordable living for people with physical disabilities more accessible in the Moncton area.

Ahmed Hussen, the minister of families, children and social development, announced 36 apartment units will be renovated, and six new accessible apartment units' will be constructed, for the MacDonald Centre for Independent Living at 36 High Street.

"It is with great pleasure that our government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting organizations like the Comfort Life Network's MacDonald Centre for Independent Living here in Moncton, so that collectively, we are better able to create more accessible and more affordable homes for Canadians," said Hussen.

The federal government said they will contribute $1.4-million to the project from the National Housing Strategy Co-Investment Fund. The provincial government will contribute $2.8-million over a 20-year period.

All forty units will have rents at a weighted average of 34.8 per cent of median market rent in Moncton, with 25 per cent fully accessible.

"These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call them home," said honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, member of parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe.

The project will feature 24-hour on-site attendant assistant services.

The project is said to be a 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing needs. It plans to also repair, and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.