Affordable housing units in Liverpool, N.S., going green after receiving grant
Affordable housing for seniors in the Liverpool, N.S., area will soon go green after receiving a grant worth more than $300,000.
The Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing Ltd. is receiving a Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund grant to make 26 affordable units net-zero and passive design.
This means the buildings will produce as much energy as they use and will be designed and built to use the least amount of energy possible.
The co-operative will use the funding to purchase solar panels, energy-efficient windows and doors, as well as other features that will reduce the homes’ carbon footprint, use less energy and be energy efficient.
The province says these changes will make the homes more comfortable and will also lower residents’ energy bills.
In total, the co-operative will receive $354,035 for the project.
The Queens Neighbourhood Co-operative Housing Ltd. provides affordable housing with a focus on homes for seniors where they can live as independently as long possible.
