ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Liberal Leader Andrew Furey is set to return to the campaign trail today after a man driving a truck loaded with knives was arrested in what police said was a mission to stop the provincial election.

Furey is on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula today as his team recovers from an incident that a spokeswoman says targeted the incumbent premier.

Police say they arrested the man Tuesday after a high-speed chase that began with him saying he was going to Deer Lake to disrupt the Feb. 13 election.

He was arrested in a parking lot outside a candidate's office in Deer Lake, which is in the Humber-Gros Morne district where Furey is running.

Furey's campaign said they were advised the incident was likely targeted toward him.

In a tweet Tuesday night, NDP Leader Alison Coffin extended her best wishes to Furey and his team and said reports about the incident were troubling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.