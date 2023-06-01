Air quality statements in place for Nova Scotia as wildfires burn

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence

The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island