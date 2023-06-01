Air quality statements in place for Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Air quality statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia as wildfires continue burning in the province.
One advisory targets Shelburne County, near Barrington Lake in southwestern Nova Scotia, where the largest of the wildfires is burning.
The blaze covered almost 180 square kilometres as of late Wednesday, making it one of the largest wildfires ever recorded in the province.
Although tiny in comparison, a new, out-of-control wildfire was reported Wednesday near Lake Road in the Municipality of the District of Shelburne.
Another air quality statement was issued for Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, just outside Halifax, as an out-of-control wildfire there was estimated at just over eight square kilometres in size.
Cooler temperatures and rain aren't expected until late Friday or into the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
