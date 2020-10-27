HALIFAX -- Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in an ATV collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man in Glassville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Kenneth Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found a man, who had been a passenger on the ATV, dead at the scene. The man has not been identified but police say he was from Connell, N.B.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash and say neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.