

CTV Atlantic





Bob Martin says he's started looking over his shoulder again after years of relative calm.

That's because, as CTV News first revealed on the weekend, Martin has learned the man alleged to have sexually assaulted him years ago has been released from a prison in Nepal.

Little information is being released about where in Canada 75-year-old Fenwick MacIntosh plans to go.

Martin says the news of MacIntosh’s early release from prison was a bit of a shock to him.

In March of 2015, MacIntosh was sentenced to seven years in a prison in Nepal for sexually molesting a 15-year-old boy.

Sources tell CTV News that MacIntosh has been released and ordered out of the country, because of his age and health concerns.

“Seven years would have been nice, but he served a lot more time than he would have did in Canada and I'm happy with the Nepalese, with the court, and the prison system that he at least stayed there for four years,” Martin said.

Eight years ago, MacIntosh was convicted of sex crimes involving young boys in Nova Scotia, including Martin.

Those convictions were overturned when the appeal court ruled it took too long for the matter to come to trial.

Martin believes he should have been notified about MacIntosh's return to Canada.

“Well, not only should I know where he is, I think the public should know where he is, because he is a registered pedophile,” Martin said.

A Canadian convicted of sex crimes in a foreign country must register with police within seven days of returning to this country.

It's believed MacIntosh may be somewhere in Ontario, but police say they're not permitted to release any information.

While we were unable to determine MacIntosh's exact location, we do know he has not returned to Nova Scotia. RCMP say if someone with his background was coming into the province, they would be made aware, and, to date, that hasn't happened.

While Martin searches for answers, he is hoping police will monitor MacIntosh closely -- wherever he is.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.