Almost 6,000 without power in N.S. the night before Hurricane Lee arrives
Nova Scotia Power has turned off electricity for almost 6,000 customers in the Sheet Harbour and Upper Musquodoboit areas.
The power utility made the announcement on social media one hour before starting the outage, which it says was required to make repairs to damaged poles in the area.
The outage began at 7:30 p.m., and many residents were complaining of the short notice.
“So you give us like an hours’ notice, just hours before a hurricane rolls in, that we will lose our power BEFORE we lose our power,” commented one angry resident.
“Wow, thanks a lot NSP. I didn’t get a single message, call, or email about this outage? There goes my supper anyway, half done in the oven,” said another upset resident in a reply on social media.
Nova Scotia Power says it tried to reach out to as many customers as it could.
“We did do a call out and tried to contact as many affected customers as possible. We are sorry you did not receive the call. Our crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to limit the outage time. Take care and stay safe,” the utility said online.
The power is estimated to be restored Saturday between 3 and 3:45 a.m.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Tragic end to search in Grenada for B.C. medical student
An extensive search for a B.C. man who was studying medicine in Grenada came to a tragic end this week.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded, after he and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former "That '70s Show" co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about multiple unauthorized health products, warning the public about potential health risks linked to these items.
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Toronto
-
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits Park
A stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Vladimir Guerrero Jr's 3-run homer leads Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Red Sox
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three-run homer lifted the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Friday to snap Toronto's four-game losing skid.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
Lawyer asks Supreme Court to hear appeal of Calgary man who fatally stabbed five
A lawyer for a man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party and has been seeking more freedom while he's under psychiatric care wants the Supreme Court of Canada to hear his appeal.
Montreal
-
Car crashes through wall of apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $1.5-million lawsuit
The parents of an 18-year-old woman who was one of seven people who died in the Old Montreal fire have launched a $1.5-million lawsuit against the building's owner and the City of Montreal.
-
Two teens arrested after reports of gunshots in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough
Two teens have been arrested after gunshots rang out in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Friday night. Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls about a fight at the intersection of des Angevins and de Lisieux Streets around 7:15 p.m.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police search for culprit in early September LRT stabbing
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in a stabbing at an LRT station earlier this month.
-
Tougher financial times, influx of newcomers lead to increased demand for Edmonton sports assistance
There's been a sharp increase in the number of Edmonton families needing help to get their children into sports programs.
-
Fatal crash leads to road closure in south Edmonton
A fatal crash closed a number of roads in south Edmonton on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
London
-
Explosive evidence heard from the accused at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
In a London Police Service interview room moments after his arrest, Nathaniel Veltman told the investigating officer he didn’t regret doing what he did.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse
Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government website outage caused by cyberattack
The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of a cyberattack.
-
'Decades behind other cities': Winnipeg's Master Transit Plan proceeding slowly
The City of Winnipeg's long-term transit plan promising more frequent and dependable public transit service, rapid transit to all parts of the city, and a complete reorganization of bus routes is not moving forward as quickly as it could be.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
Ottawa
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Vancouver
-
Tragic end to search in Grenada for B.C. medical student
An extensive search for a B.C. man who was studying medicine in Grenada came to a tragic end this week.
-
'Pure evil': Parents reject apology from teen's killer at sentencing hearing
A sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
-
'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbing
The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.
Regina
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
Vancouver Island
-
Basketball-loving boy with autism grateful after wrong made right in a meaningful way
When her son started showing an interest in basketball this year, after a lifetime of suffering from serious medical issues and being on the autism spectrum, Betty Wade was overjoyed.
-
'This is going to unstuck some projects': Developers react to GST break on purpose-built rentals
Developers in B.C.'s capital region say the federal government's recent decision to remove the 5-per-cent GST on new, purpose-built rental buildings will help get more projects built.
-
Some B.C. mayors say illicit drug ban near child-focused spaces doesn't go far enough
Three B.C. mayors say a ban on illicit drugs in some spaces is a move in the right direction, but should be further expanded.