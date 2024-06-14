Altercation outside Moncton homeless shelter under investigation: RCMP

The John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick has confirmed an altercation took place Thursday night outside a homeless shelter in Moncton.

The society says the incident involved a guest and a non-guest outside the Monarch Landing Shelter on Mark Avenue before 10 p.m.

Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt. Jonathan White told CTV News an “edged weapon” was used during the altercation and one person, who is in his late 40s, was injured.

The assailant, a man in his mid-30s, fled on foot and police are trying to locate him, according to White.

Police say the altercation was between two people who are known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for video footage from the area.

