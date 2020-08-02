HALIFAX -- A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Amherst, N.S. following a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

Christopher McKay, 33, was wanted after evading police when they attempted to arrest him at a home on Main Street in Trenton, N.S. on Saturday.

According to police, McKay, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was recognized during a traffic stop on Willow Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

During the arrest, a loaded firearm and drugs were located, resulting in weapons charges.

McKay has been taken into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.