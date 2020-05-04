HALIFAX -- With restrictions of some kind being lifted in each of the Maritime provinces, people may be starting to see a bright spot of returning to some kind of normalcy, but some people are becoming complacent about compliance.

As Haligonians welcomed a re-opening of parks around Nova Scotia over the weekend, Halifax Regional Police gave out seven tickets.

The majority related to people who continued to go to areas that remain shut down -- including beaches and playground equipment.

The learning curve of trying to flatten the curve is entering a new stage with restrictions being lifted to varying degrees -- depending on where you live.

"In places like Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island, they've done extremely well," said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, CTV's infectious disease specialist. "It doesn't make sense for a lockdown to sort of persist and cost people the special isolation and economic losses that have already been taken through this pandemic."

New Brunswick's Department of Health says any location that makes wearing a face covering mandatory before entering should be encouraged. In a statement, the department also added. "We will be working toward shifting culture and this will become our new norm."

Greg Turner of the Fundy Trail Parkway thinks we're going to see a lot of people with face masks.

The Fundy Trail Parkway is one of the few tourist attractions that will open on schedule on May 15.

"As far as our trails are concerned, I suspect a number of them will be marked as one-way trails," Turner said.

Dr. Sharkawy says prudence is wise.

"If we're going to open businesses, we have to make sure we're doing it very carefully, respecting the fact that we need to do it with a different strategy in mind," he said. "It's not going to be open doors all over again; we're going to have to distancing measures in place."

If necessary, restrictions that are being lifted now can be put back into effect very quickly.