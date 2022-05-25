As sexual assault rates rise, Labrador still waiting for specialized nurse

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Health officials in Labrador say they'll start looking for a sexual assault nurse examiner for the region in the coming weeks, nearly a year after one was first promised.

Pam Parsons, the provincial minister for gender equality, said last June her office had earmarked $250,000 to train a sexual assault nurse examiner in Labrador, but officials say the efforts were delayed by COVID-19.

The Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority says in an email Wednesday it will post the opening in the coming weeks, with training expected to start this fall.

The latest figures show a slight rise in sexual assaults in Labrador, with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the RCMP reporting a total of 126 sexual assaults in 2021, compared with 121 the year before.

As of 2020, the rate of sexual assault in Labrador, which has a population of about 26,655 people, was six times the national average.

Deirdre Connolly of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre and Nicole Young of the Hope Haven women's shelter in Labrador West say a specially trained nurse can make informed decisions about care for victims of sexual violence and help them feel supported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.