HALIFAX -- A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an off-road collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Lunenburg District RCMP was notified of a collision on Jefferson Rd.

Policer officers, along with firefighters and EHS members, attended the scene and say they found an ATV that had left the road and rolled.

Police say the driver, a 56-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.