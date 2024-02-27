ATLANTIC
    • Autoport workers in Eastern Passage, N.S., on strike

    Autoport workers went on strike on Feb. 27, 2024. (Source: X/UniforTheUnion) Autoport workers went on strike on Feb. 27, 2024. (Source: X/UniforTheUnion)
    Workers at Autoport, a large vehicle processing facility in Eastern Passage, N.S., are now on strike.

    Unifor, which represents 239 Autoport workers, said in post on X early Tuesday the union and the employer failed to reach an agreement, resulting in strike action just after midnight.

    In a Friday press release, Unifor Local 100 said it served Autoport with a 48-hour strike notice and conciliation talks were scheduled for Monday.

    Autoport operates under CN Rail and says it processes and ships close to 185,000 vehicles every year.

