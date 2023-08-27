Back to school expenses leave some parents with little to spare

With September just around the corner, there’s concern by some non-profit groups supporting families heading back to school.

“We were down quite a bit compared to last year. We were down about $4,000 and we were short a lot of in kind donations we receive as well, so it actually amounted to more than $4,000 in terms of cash donations,” said Patti MacDonald, executive director of Town House Citizen's Service League.

MacDonald and her team at Town Citizen’s Service League are filling backpacks full of school supplies.

It’s an annual job for the non-profit group to help those in need return to the classroom, but this year the demand exceeds what they’re able to offer.

“There’s more and more people in need and going back to school is just adding to this, between backpacks, and school supplies, and back to school clothes, and lunches, everyone just really seems to be struggling right now,” she said.

Last week there were long line ups outside a Halifax High School, as members of the Nova Church gave out more than 700 backpacks, with a growing need around the city.

More than 700 families were helped last year by Moncton Headstart, and there’s a good chance the need will be even higher in 2023.

“I can’t even explain how busy we are. The number of meals is going up. Two days this week we put out close 90 meals,” said Linda MacRae, Glace Bay Food Bank coordinator.

MacRae says people are starting to panic with school approaching.

“Its families of two, five, I had one family of eight. They’re looking for school supplies, they’re looking for food and I can hear the frustration and panic in their voices,” she added.

MacRae says donations to the food bank itself are down. She blames higher prices and the inability for people’s pay cheques to keep up.

“I would absolutely use the word we’re at a critical state right now. I’m speaking for our food bank, but if you spoke to others I’m sure they’d say the same,” said MacRae.

According to a survey by the Retail Council of Canada people plan to spend carefully this year and are more focused on purchasing lower-priced items than in years past.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.