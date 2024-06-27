ATLANTIC
    • Cape Breton hospital receives new scanner for cancer, heart disease

    Cape Breton Regional Hospital
    The second PET-CT scanner in Nova Scotia will be located in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

    According to a news release from the province, a positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) scanner can detect conditions such as cancer, brain disorders, and heart disease.

    The province says it will cover remaining capital costs, including installation, and operating expenses for the machine.

    “Once the scanner is in place, a Cape Breton patient will be able to stay much closer to home, getting the cancer care they need, through all stages of treatment, right here on the island,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in the release.

    The Department of Health and Wellness and Nova Scotia Health are determining the costs and timelines for the machine’s installation.

    “A cancer diagnosis can be one of the scariest times in anyone’s life,” said Michelle Thompson, minister of Health and Wellness. “Having access to medical equipment and treatments closer to home will help reduce some of those outside factors that can cause even more anxiety and allow the patient and their loved ones to focus on their treatment and healing.”

    The other PET-CT scanner in Nova Scotia is located at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

