Bedford Basin MLA Kelly Regan won’t run in next Nova Scotia election

Nova Scotia Liberal MLA Kelly Regan has announced she will not run in the next provincial election.

“I want to thank my constituents of the three districts I’ve served (Bedford-Birch Cove, Bedford, and Bedford Basin) for your steadfast support over the past 15 years,” she said in a statement.

“You’ve invited me into your homes and your hearts, and I have been so proud to represent this growing community.”

Regan thanked her supporters, family, former premiers Stephen McNeil and Iain Rankin, as well as current Liberal leader Zach Churchill for their support.

She said she will continue in her role as MLA for Bedford Basin and as health critic for the Official Opposition until an election is called.

Regan also currently serves as the deputy leader for the Nova Scotia Liberals.

“In the days ahead, I expect Zach (Churchill) will name a new deputy leader. That means I’ll have a new seat in the House; I look forward to the change of view and to supporting my colleagues in their new roles,” she said.

Regan was first elected as MLA of Bedford-Birch Cove in 2009 and was reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

