Beyond Human Limits: New Discovery Centre exhibit explores world of extreme sports

If you consider yourself a thrill seeker, you’ll likely enjoy the latest exhibit at the Halifax Discovery Centre.

“Beyond Human Limits is a very interactive, immersive, high energy exhibit here at the Discovery Centre. You get to learn all about the world of extreme sports and some of the athletes that are behind the extreme sports,” says Leah Veinot, manager of marketing and communications for the Discovery Centre.

The action-packed exhibit challenges visitors to jump, fly, dive and climb while exploring the world of extreme sports.

“You can learn everything from para-gliding to ice pick climbing, wheelchair motocross and more. If it’s an extreme sport, it’s found here,” says Veinot.

The adrenaline pumping activities offered include a mix of hands-on and virtual experiences.

“There’s virtual components, where you can actually paraglide or ski the slopes. There’s hands-on pieces, you can climb rock walls and tumble and jump through the parkour course, and there’s also educational pieces that are more about mental mindfulness, hand-eye coordination, and really getting to know the athletes.”

Veinot says that one of the highlights for visitors is the opportunity to ‘meet’ and learn directly from the athletes.

“You can come in and you can virtually meet some of the athletes, get to know how they practice, how they train, how they compete and how they get up, try again and push further as athletes,” says Veinot.

“You also learn about injuries, you learn about recovery, hand-eye coordination and your own skills. It’s very educational.”

The Discovery Centre hopes that visitors will learn about sports they typically wouldn’t know about, and leave inspired to push themselves to their own personal limits.

“Having a feature like Beyond Human Limits here as an exhibit is extremely important because it gets people to test things that they haven’t seen or done before, and experience sports that maybe they haven’t seen in Nova Scotia before. We have a really strong sports representation here in Halifax, and it’s great to bring this other mix of elements in through extreme sports," says Veinot.

The exhibit is now open and you can find more information or purchase tickets on the Discovery Centre website.