Bide Awhile shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., asking for donations to help two dozen kittens

    Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.

    A woman who runs a private rescue offered to take some kittens from someone in her community and found two dozen baby cats.

    Office staff at Bide Awhile received the kittens after two days preparing for their arrival.

    Sam Cole is the communications coordinator for Bide Awhile. He said the organization is committed to caring for the kittens until they can find new homes but it does cut into their funding for animal care. Cole said the combined cost for the veterinary procedures for the cats is going to cost more than $5,000 and does not account for additional medication, food, exams or housing.

    Bide Awhile is asking for public support to cover the expenses of caring for the kittens. They are accepting online donations.

    Bide Awhile is a non-profit organization that relies solely on community contributions.

