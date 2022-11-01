Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leaders testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

'Freedom Convoy' organizers are testifying at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich speaks briefly with former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly and counsel before he appeared for his second day of testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

Unpredictable rolling blackouts are increasing as the Ukraine government scrambles to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. The cuts add another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling with the stress of nearly nine months of war.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street

    A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.

    FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

  • LIVE @ 1 P.M.

    LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec health minister to hold press conference on ER overflows

    Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island