

CTV Atlantic





Young baseball stars are living their dream this week in Halifax by playing with some Blue Jays alumni at a Honda Super Camp.

“We have six alumni here … sharing their baseball skills, sharing their baseball knowledge and delivering that and connecting with young baseball players that are here in Halifax,”said Jeff Holloway of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club.

The former Jays instructing kids at the camp include Jesse Barfield, Lloyd Moseby, Duane Ward, Homer Bush, J.P. Arencibia, and Tanyon Sturtze.

“For me, it’s paying it forward,” said J.P. Arencibia. “I was a kid in these camps. I was one of the these kids. My mom was taking me to camps and I was able to be around major leaguers and it meant the world to me.”

Arencibia says he realized that the Blue Jays are not just Toronto’s team, but Canada’s team in the eyes of many, so he jumped at the chance to participate in this camp.

“Yeah, I want to give back,” he said.

The camps are being held across the country and kids aged nine to 16 are able to participate. They rotate through various drills covering skills like hitting, throwing, fielding, pitching, and base-running.

The highlight of course is kids get to learn from alumni.

The camp in Halifax is being held at the Mainland Common.