Body found at Saint John encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.

Emergency crews responded to the encampment near the intersection of Courtenay Bay Causeway and Crown Street in Saint John, N.B., around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, crews confirmed the man had died. Forensics Identification Services and the Coroner's Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where an autopsy will be scheduled.

Following further investigation, he has been identified as 44-year-old Jamie Langille.

Major Crimes, along with the Coroner’s Office, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Langille’s death. However, police say it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.