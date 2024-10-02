ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Body found at Saint John encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature

    Saint John Police Force
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.

    Emergency crews responded to the encampment near the intersection of Courtenay Bay Causeway and Crown Street in Saint John, N.B., around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

    Once on scene, crews confirmed the man had died. Forensics Identification Services and the Coroner's Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

    Police say the man was taken to hospital, where an autopsy will be scheduled.

    Following further investigation, he has been identified as 44-year-old Jamie Langille.

    Major Crimes, along with the Coroner’s Office, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Langille’s death. However, police say it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case

    Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News