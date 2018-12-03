Featured
Body of missing Glace Bay man found in New Waterford
David Gerard Simmons of Glace Bay was reported missing by his family on Nov. 19. (CAPE BRETON REGIONAL POLICE)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:28PM AST
The body of a missing 64-year-old Glace Bay man has been found.
David Gerard Simmons was first reported missing nearly two weeks ago. His body was located early Monday afternoon near the walking track off Plummer Avenue in New Waterford.
Cape Breton Regional Police do not believe foul play is a factor. His remains will be sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.