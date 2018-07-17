Featured
Boy, 16, killed in motorcycle crash in Dieppe
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:22AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:39PM ADT
A 16-year-old boy has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Dieppe, N.B.
The RCMP received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday that there was a motorcycle and driver in the ditch along Bourque Road, near Chartersville Road.
The driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released but police say he was from Dieppe.
Investigators believe the teen may have lost control of the bike and was then ejected from the vehicle. They are still trying to determine exactly when the crash took place.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.