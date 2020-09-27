Advertisement
Boy, 17, killed in single-vehicle collision in Huntley, P.E.I.
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 12:58PM ADT Last Updated Monday, September 28, 2020 8:45AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy from West Prince, P.E.I. is dead after an overnight collision.
P.E.I. RCMP say a vehicle left the Souwest Road in Huntley, P.E.I. at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.
The victim of the collision, a 17-year-old boy from West Prince, died Sunday morning at the Prince County Hospital as a result of his injuries.
His identity has not been released.
The investigation into the collision continues.