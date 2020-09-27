HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy from West Prince, P.E.I. is dead after an overnight collision.

P.E.I. RCMP say a vehicle left the Souwest Road in Huntley, P.E.I. at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

The victim of the collision, a 17-year-old boy from West Prince, died Sunday morning at the Prince County Hospital as a result of his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The investigation into the collision continues.