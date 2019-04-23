

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed through a fence and struck a truck outside a home in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Bridgewater Police Service responded to a 911 call at the home on Empire Street at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller told police they awoke to a crashing noise and found an abandoned vehicle in their yard.

Police say the BMW sedan had crashed through a fence and struck a truck that was parked in the driveway.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured, but police say there is significant damage to the property on Empire Street.

The vehicle has New Brunswick licence plates. Police say they haven’t been able to make contact with the registered owner.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about the case, is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Service.