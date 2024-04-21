ATLANTIC
    Byelection called for May 21 in Nova Scotia's Pictou West riding

    Residents of the central Nova Scotia riding of Pictou West will be heading to the polls in a byelection next month to fill the seat left vacant by the retiring Speaker of the House.

    Premier Tim Houston issued a statement Sunday saying the byelection will be held on May 21.

    Progressive Conservative Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia's first female Speaker of the House, announced her decision to leave politics on April 5.

    She announced her retirement after 11 years in the legislature and six months as Speaker.

    MacFarlane, who also served as interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives in 2018, won the riding away from the NDP who held the seat between 2003 and 2013.

    The riding spans western Pictou County to River John in the central part of the province.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.

