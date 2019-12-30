KENTVILLE, N.S. -- A house fire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley on Monday morning has displaced two people.

The Canadian Red Cross says the mid-morning blaze damaged a two-storey house just north of Kingston.

"A woman and her adult son rented the house," the Red Cross said in a news release. "Their landlord is providing alternate lodging and Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted both with emergency purchases like food and clothing."

Only one person was in the home on Bishop Mountain Road at the time and they escaped unhurt.