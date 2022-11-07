Cape Breton barbershop chorus marks 50th anniversary with unique 80-person concert

For more than 50 years, the Cape Breton Chordsmen has been singing barbershop around their home island and beyond.

Now, as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, the Chordsmen will be joined on stage by another choir, the Cape Breton Chorale, and the famed singing miners, The Men of the Deeps. They’ll all perform together in a special concert Sunday afternoon at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S.

"I've been there from the beginning," said Chordsmen president Gerald Farrell. "The number of people on the stage, I'm sure it's one of the largest ensembles that have been on that stage at the Savoy."

All the voices will make up an 80-member mass chorus, which members have called Our Island Chorus.

The three groups will bring roughly 150 years of combined experience to the performance.

The one-of-a-kind concert will also act as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Here at Home campaign.

The campaign has a goal of raising $10 million towards construction of the new Cape Breton Cancer Centre.

"This is a big campaign and I'm part of that. I'm proud to be," said Chordsmen member and long-time doctor Rex Dunn. "We're hoping to have a good turnout at the concert so that we can make a significant contribution to this cause."

Following a difficult two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chordsmen say they have even more reason to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Members say to have 80 people together on stage this weekend will be a treat.

"[There is] nothing like the combination of human voices singing in harmony at that level," Dunn said. “They're all good singers. It's going to be amazing."

As of 5 p.m. Monday, some seats were still available for Sunday's show.