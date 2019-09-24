

CTV Atlantic





Nothing says autumn quite like a corn maze.

They're always a big attraction for some fall fun and that's the case at Hank's Farm Market where George Hann and his two-year-old daughter took their first trip through this popular corn maze in Millville, N.S.

"I think it's pretty cool," Hann said. "I'll take her back every year and just keep going through, trying out all the activities. I think it's good for her."

The corn maze is an annual fall tradition for the people who live around here and is even a daunting task from the air.

On weekends, the crowds are lined up around the farm grounds and this past weekend was no different as the season kicked off.

"This past weekend was really busy," said Denise Fraser of Hank's Farm Market. "The pumpkins are starting to come out and everyone is really getting into the fall spirit."

New this year is a second maze, which is made for the little ones and easier to find your way out.

Months of planning goes into making it a success.

"I think the attraction here is that any age can enjoy it," Fraser said. "They can all enjoy it together. It's accessible for strollers, wheelchairs, and it's just the whole fall spirit. It's just fun."

The maze suffered some damage during the Thanksgiving Day flood in 2016 and staff were holding their breath as Dorian approached, but they say they got off lucky this time.

"We were really lucky," Fraser said. "There was some slight damage. Our smaller one had a little damage, but nothing that couldn't be rectified. So we we're very lucky."

Organizers say this year's is bigger and better than ever and more challenging – even for staff.

"I get lost very easily," Fraser said. "I've been here for three years and I still get lost."

Thousands are expected to roam through the maze as we get closer to Halloween -- with a goal of conquering the corn and coming out the other side.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.