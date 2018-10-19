

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old Cape Breton man is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving and assault, after he allegedly struck some vehicles and fled from police following a pursuit in Sydney early Friday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports that a car had struck some vehicles on Cornishtown Road and then took off toward St. Peter’s Road.

Police found the vehicle on St. Peter’s Road, but they say the driver refused to stop for the officers. They say he continued at a high rate of speed toward Ashby Road and then George Street, failing to stop for signs at the intersections.

Officers eventually found the vehicle in a bush on a George Street sidewalk, but the driver had fled the scene.

A K9 team tracked the driver to the backyard of a nearby home. Police say the man continued to resist the officers, but they managed to arrest him, at which point they suspected he might be impaired.

The Westmount man is facing charges of impaired driving, failing to provide a sample, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, driving while his licence was revoked, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.