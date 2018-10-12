

A 31-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly smashed a stolen car into multiple vehicles in North Sydney, N.S. Thursday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports that a Mazda car had been stolen from a North Sydney home just after 7 a.m.

The vehicle was spotted by RCMP a short time later a half an hour away in Baddeck. Officers say they followed the vehicle at a "safe speed and distance," eventually ending up back in North Sydney.

Police say the officers followed the driver to the area of King and High streets, where he struck the back of a police cruiser and a vehicle that was parked on the street.

The man is then seen on video driving into the parking lot of a business, where he strikes the back of a truck, causing it to drive into the building.

The vehicles were all damaged but no one was injured.

The driver was arrested around 9:30 a.m.

Jason Kenneth Wayne Timbury of North Sydney is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, flight from a police officer, taking a motor vehicle without consent, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence, mischief, and breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

Timbury was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.