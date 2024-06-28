ATLANTIC
    • Cape Breton man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Donnie Matthew Whitty is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Donnie Matthew Whitty is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    RCMP are currently on the search for a Cape Breton man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Police say 51-year-old Donnie Matthew Whitty is wanted for the charge of theft over $5,000.

    Whitty is described by police as five-foot-nine, around 194 pounds with hazel eyes.

    Despite making several attempts to try and fine Whitty, police are now turning to the public for help.

    Anyone with information is asked by the RCMP to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

