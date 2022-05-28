Cape Breton RCMP searching for owner of boat seen adrift in Bras D’or Lake
The RCMP is looking for the owner of a boat seen adrift in the Bras D’or Lake near New Harris Settlement, N.S.
On Friday around 8:20 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a boat adrift in the lake near the Seal Island Bridge.
RCMP says no one was seen on the boat nor in the area.
The Sydney Mines Volunteer Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) also attended the scene to help.
They were able to bring the boat ashore and police say it is unclear if anyone was in the boat at the time it went adrift.
The Hull Identification Number is PLX13287K708. Investigators have tried matching that number to an owner, but it came back unregistered.
Police say they are concerned someone might have been on the boat. The search is continuing Saturday.
RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who knows the owner to call them at 902-295-2350, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
